New OB/GYN joins Doctors Hospital

Dr. Zbigniew Zwierzchowski has joined the obstetrics and gynaecology staff at CTMH Doctors Hospital.

Dr. Zwierzchowski, known as Dr. Ziggy, has been on island for four years and previously was based at the Health Services Authority’s Cayman Islands Hospital.

He has also worked in Poland, the Netherlands, Ireland and the United Kingdom.

In the field of obstetrics and gynaecology, “Dr. Ziggy combines clinical practice with surgical medicine, allowing for new advancements in neonatology to prevent diseases and impact prophylactic diagnosis,” according to a press release from Doctors Hospital.

“Bringing new life into this world is the real blessing that comes with this practice,” Dr. Zwierzchowski said in the release.