Junior golfers top April tournaments

Two Cayman junior golfers recently competed in tournaments in the United States, with winning results.

AJGA Preview

Fifteen-year old Justin Hastings topped a field of 54 junior golfers, winning the American Junior Golf Association Preview on Sunday, April 14, at the Pinewood Golf Club in Asheboro, North Carolina.

After the first round was cancelled due to rain, Justin shot a six under par 66, including seven birdies, en route to an eight stroke victory.

“The entire round went great,” said Hastings. “I really played solid for the entire round in very tough conditions against a good field. I dialed in my wedges, and a strong driver got me the seven birdies.”

FCWT Open

Sixteen-year-old Aaron Jarvis topped a field of 17 junior golfers on Saturday and Sunday, winning the FCWT Open at Shingle Creek, Orlando, Florida, with a two-hole playoff.

During a very windy first round, the junior golfers had to think about their strategy for every shot. Aaron finished the day in fourth spot with 77.

At the end of 36 holes, Aaron, overnight leader Cooper Lindberg of Calgary, Alberta, Canada, and Shawn Sehra of Windsor, Ontario, Canada, were tied on 148. Aaron made a final round of one under 71 to move up three spots on the leader board. Lindberg finished with 73 and Sehra with 72, resulting in a playoff.

Lindberg had a tricky third shot on the first playoff hole and was not able to make birdie. Aaron made a tough birdie putt to put the pressure on Sehra, who came through with his own birdie. At the second playoff hole, Sehra did not make his birdie putt, but Aaron did, and claimed the title.

“The first round was very tough with high winds,” said Aaron, “but … the second round, with a calm day, gave me the opportunity to move up the leader board to give myself a chance to win the tournament up against a good field of Canadian junior golfers.”