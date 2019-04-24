Ebanks takes third place at international karate tournament

Grady Ebanks, a student at Cayman Karate Academy, competed in Rhode Island’s 39th Annual Ocean State Karate Championships on April 14. This tournament is one of biggest and most competitive tournaments in North America.

Karate practitioners from more than 10 countries competed, including several from the world famous Team Paul Mitchell.

This was 8-year-old Grady’s first karate tournament and he took third place in the kids 8-9 advanced fighting division. He defeated an experienced 9-year-old fighter from the US who was much taller, and twice his weight.

Grady’s coach, Bob Daigle, said he stuck to the game plan of using his movement, kicks to the body and punches to the head. “I was very impressed with Grady’s composure in the ring,” said Daigle.

What he lacked in experience, he made up with focus and determination. Over the past few months, Grady has put in a lot of extra training to help prepare for this tournament.