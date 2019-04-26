NEW: Man sustains 2 gunshot wounds

A man is being treated in hospital after he was shot twice at an address off South Church Street in George Town on Friday morning.

Police and other emergency services responded to a report of a man being shot shortly after 1:20am.

According to the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service, the victim was already being transported to the hospital by ambulance when police officers arrived.

The man had sustained two gunshot wounds. Police said he is believed to have “serious but non-life-threatening injuries”.