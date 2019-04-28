Hurricane shelter operators are looking for 100 volunteers to help man the sites in the event of major storms in the upcoming hurricane season, which begins on June 1.

As part of its annual hurricane shelter volunteer programme, the Department of Children and Family Services, in partnership with Hazard Management Cayman Islands, will hold training sessions on Monday and Tuesday, May 27 and 28.

This year, the DCFS plans on training approximately 100 volunteers to ensure there is an adequate pool of volunteers to draw from to assist with shelter operations during the six-month-long hurricane season.

During the sessions, attendees will be instructed in all areas of shelter management. Trainee volunteers will learn, among other procedures: basic radio skills to liaise with the National Emergency Operations Centre; the rules and regulations governing shelters; child protection protocol; the hurricane activation stages; safety precautions, including an understanding of what items are not allowed in a shelter.

Once volunteers complete the training, they will receive certification and their contact details will be added to the register of volunteers.

Some of the 16 shelters in Grand Cayman will be staffed by Cayman Islands Red Cross volunteers. Additionally, some shelters are designated as Emergency Medical Shelters which will be staffed by Health Services Authority personnel.

Anyone interested in volunteering for the training must sign up on or before Friday, May 17.

Interested parties are required to attend both training sessions from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at John Gray School Hall. Those who completed their training in 2017 and 2018 need not attend the upcoming sessions, but must still register.

To sign up for the hurricane shelter training sessions, email [email protected] or call 949-0920.