Cayman saw 145,804 stayover visitors arrive during the first three months of 2019, an 8.67% increase over the first quarter of 2018, and the most stayovers recorded in the first quarter of any year in the territory’s history.

Those visitors, as well as the cruise passengers who came on island, spent an estimated $235 million during the first quarter period. There was a slight dip in the number of cruise passengers in the first quarter, from 671,935 during the first three months of last year to 641,045 between January and March 2019.

Cayman also saw the most visitors ever come to its shores for a month in March, when 59,563 stayover visitors were recorded.

The Department of Tourism said Cayman Airways’ recently-launched direct route to Colorado contributed to March’s strong performance, with 638 visitors flying here from Denver during that month.

“The Cayman Islands should be proud of its record-breaking stayover performance in the first quarter of 2019,” said Tourism Minister Moses Kirkconnell in a statement. “As a Ministry and Department of Tourism, we are committed to developing innovative and authentic strategies for attracting travellers from key source markets.

“The recent launch of the USA-focused Dream in Cayman campaign pushes the boundaries of destination advertising and I look forward to evaluating the results of the campaign in the months to come.”

Heading into the second quarter, the Department of Tourism stated that it will again roll out its summer promotion, ‘Kids Culinary Capital of the Caribbean’, which features hands-on culinary activities for children, along with exceptional offers for families to enjoy.

“Additionally, the Cayman Islands can look forward to increased airlift to the destination with the announcement of Southwest Airlines’ new direct Saturday service from Baltimore/Washington starting June 15, 2019,” the department stated.