An 85-year-old woman, visiting from Florida, USA, was found unresponsive at Smith Cove just after 11am Monday.

Police dispatched to the hospital, where the woman was pronounced dead.

There were no signs of violence on her body when she was examined.

This is the fourth water death in the Cayman Islands of the year. Two male tourists in their 60s, one from the US and one from Canada, died in January in separate incidents. A two-year-old child also died of drowning in January in East End.