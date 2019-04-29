Refuel’s application to build new gas station turned down

The Central Planning Authority has refused an applicaton by Refuel to build a new gas station just south of the Ritz-Carlton hotel on West Bay Road.

The $1.16 million project called for building five petrol pumps, one diesel pump and a convenience store on a 5,400-square-foot site. Refuel built its first retail gas station in 2017 near the airport post office, and the company touts itself as being unlike other competitors in Cayman because it offers E10 gasoline, which is 10% ethanol and 90% gasoline. However, the Planning Authority refused plans to build a second gas station.

The Planning Authority has not yet provided reasons for the refusel.

Three objections were filed to Refuel’s application, which was heard by the Central Planning Authority last week. One of the objections came from a single individual, another was signed by two residents, and the third was submitted on behalf of several people.

The objectors said the area does not need another gas station.

“The expanding presence of gas stations situated along West Bay Road is counterproductive to recent measures taken to diminish the volume and nature of traffic along West Bay Road,” wrote one objector.

“There are numerous gas stations already situated on the West Bay Road and there is no need for an additional one,” wrote another.

Other objections were made about the gas station having an adverse impact on property values, and sending fumes to nearby properties on Seven Mile Beach.

Refuel CEO Dow Travers responded to the objections, stating that his company is looking to build a green-friendly gas station in a low-traffic density area.

“The proposed land use is one of relatively low density. Alternative land uses, similar to other developments along [West Bay Road], such as the Grove, would result in much higher population densities and residents who will put larger pressure on the public areas of the beaches immediately across from the site,” Travers stated. “The proposed use is unlikely to result in increased vehicular traffic on West Bay Road or pedestrians crossing West Bay Road.”

Travers further touted the environmental and financial benefits his company has brought to the territory.

“Refuel is proud to currently be the only brand bringing the vision of the National Energy Policy to life, and bringing these emission-reducing fuels to Cayman,” he wrote, adding, “Duke Munroe, the chief fuels inspector for the Utility Regulation and Competition Office [OfReg], said in a November Public Accounts Committee hearing that the Refuel gas station has consistently had 20 to 30 cent lower average prices than its competitors.

“Even though our primary goal is to increase the renewable content of fuels in Cayman, we are again proud to have done more to reduce fuel costs in Cayman than anyone else over the past 40 years and we strive to continue to find new ways to lower our costs, increase our volume, and pass these savings onto the local consumer.”

Travers told the Compass Monday he will not comment on the matter until he receives an official decision letter from the Planning Authority.