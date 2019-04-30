The Caribbean Utilities Company is planning a scheduled outage for customers on North Sound Road in George Town on Sunday, May 5.

Residents and businesses can expect interruptions to their service between 7am to 3pm, according to CUC, which says it is carrying out the work to facilitate required overhead infrastructure upgrades.

Areas affected include North Sound Road between Cannon Place and Atlantic Supply Ltd. at the junction of North Sound Road and Red Gate Road. This includes Caterpillar Lane, Kentsville Drive and Beacon Furniture on Dorcy Drive.

Customers on Red Gate Road and Dorcy Drive will not be affected.

Residential customers on Kentsville Drive will only experience a short interruption to their service between 6-7am. All commercial customers will be affected for the duration of the outage.

The utilities company is asking motorists to drive with caution in the area as CUC will have a number of vehicles and personnel in the area and will be deploying rumble strips and signage to manage the traffic flow.

For more information on the outage and streets affected, call CUC at 949-5200 or email [email protected]