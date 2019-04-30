Show season equestrian champions announced

The Cayman Islands Equestrian Federation held its sixth annual awards celebration Sunday.

Over the Cayman horse show season, which runs from September to March, the Equestrian Federation holds three dressage shows and three jumping series shows. Based upon the results that riders achieve in these events, a champion and reserve champion is named in the respective categories at the annual awards dinner.

Equestrian Federation President, Eve van den Bol, congratulated all of the award winners and noted, “we also owe a big thank you to all of our parent volunteers, without whom we could not hold our many events”.