There will be a number of road closures on Friday and Saturday as festivities for the annual Batabano Carnival get under way.

On Friday, from 6:30pm, to facilitate the Outta Da Blue fete, Harbour Drive, between Shedden Road and Fort Street, will be closed until 3:30am, police advised. Port staff will still have access to the Port Authority entrance during those times.

Cardinall Avenue, just west of the junction with Albert Panton Street, also will be closed during those hours on Friday.

On Saturday, Albert Panton Street, where the Batabano Food Festival will be located, will be closed from 8am until midnight.

Parade closures

The parade, which organisers say is expected to attract 4,000 masqueraders, begins at Seven Mile Public Beach on West Bay Road at 1pm on Saturday.

West Bay Road will be closed between the junction of the Esterley Tibbetts Highway and Duke’s restaurant from noon. Only local access will be granted north of Lime Tree Bay Avenue.

The parade will proceed south along West Bay Road and road junctions will be closed ahead of the parade as it proceeds, police said. As the procession passes closed junctions, these will be re-opened to afford motorists the use of the road to the rear of the procession.

The parade will continue past North Church Street, onto Harbour Drive, turn onto Fort Street, then onto Edward Street, and will end on Cardinall Avenue.

Last Lap fete

The post-parade party, the Last Lap fete, begins at 5:30pm on Saturday, as revellers arrive into George Town, and continues until midnight.

In addition to Albert Panton Street, Harbour Drive and South Church Street will be closed between Boilers Road and Fort Street. Cardinall Avenue will also be closed.

Free bus transportation

The Your Choice Campaign has partnered with the National Drug Council and Websters Tours to provide free bus transportation for Batabano revellers. The buses will leave from the George Town Town Hall at 12:30am and provide transportation to West Bay and the eastern districts.

Junior Batabano Parade

Police also announced road closures for the Junior Batabano Parade, which takes place on Saturday afternoon, May 11.

Elgin Avenue will be closed between Hospital Road and Claude Hill Road (formerly Humber Lane) from 1:30pm until 6:30pm.

The parade begins at 3pm and travels west from the old Glass House on Elgin Avenue, turns left onto Shedden Road, right onto Harbour Drive, right onto Fort Street, right onto Edward Street, then continues onto Elgin Avenue and finishes back at the old Glass House.

Officers will be closing sections of these roads ahead of the parade and reopening them once the parade passes. Motorists are asked to exercise caution in these areas.

See the Weekender for more coverage of this weekend’s Batabano events.