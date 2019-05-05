Business owner charged with unlawful gaming

Seven men, three women in court for lottery offences

The owner of a retail store in George Town appeared in Summary Court last Tuesday charged with unlawful gaming.

Dwight Troy Chambers, being the owner or occupier of the store, is accused of using the business as a common gaming house. The store sells women’s apparel, electronics and appliances. The alleged offence occurred between March 14, 2017 and May 5, 2018.

The matter first came to court in November.

At a separate premises but during the same time frame, Chambers and three other people are charged with possession of criminal property – $8,357.65. The other defendants are Reuben Audwyn Smith, Nicole Falon Bailey and Trisha Espinal Guerrero. These three are further charged with assisting in the carrying on of a public lottery.

Smith is also charged with possession of lottery tickets on May 10, 2018. He has pleaded not guilty and was directed to return to court on May 15.

A number of other illegal gambling cases were before the court the same day.

Patrick Anthony Comrie was charged with using a George Town premises as a common gaming house on Oct. 13, 2018, selling lottery tickets and possession of criminal property – CI$2,977 and US$353.

Devon Everton Chambers, who was not present, faced the same charges at the same premises on the same date. The amount of criminal property alleged in his case was CI$5,249.70.

Tieshia Davis was charged with using a George Town premises as a common gaming house, selling lottery tickets and possession of criminal property – $354. The offences allegedly occurred on Oct. 13, 2018.

Three men, described by Magistrate Adam Roberts as “minor players”, pleaded guilty to taking part in a public lottery. Kenneth Lloyd Murdock, Gauntlett Everton Sawyers and Errol Clive Simms admitted buying one or more lottery tickets.

One of them called the matter a simple mistake. He said he already had the tickets on him when he entered the building where he was arrested. He was told to return to court on May 23.

The other two men were fined $200 each and given one month to pay.

Crown counsel Kenneth Ferguson provided background to some of the charges. The return date for most of the defendants was either May 15 or May 23.