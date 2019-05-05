6 new security staff at airport

The Cayman Islands Airports Authority has hired six new airport security staff at the Owen Roberts International Airport.

The CIAA recruited Caymanians Barrington Oliver, Randy Ebanks, Jarhett Watler, Richard Seymour, Andy Rives and Chevar Taylor on April 15, the authority stated in a press release.

“After passing a final exam, the new recruits completed two weeks of on-the-job training where they carried out their duties in safeguarding civil aviation operations within the Cayman Islands against unlawful interference,” the CIAA said in the release.