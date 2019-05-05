The Dart group is supporting plans for an eco-resort featuring 89 cottages at Barefoot Beach in East End.

The developer bought the 20-acre beachfront property, once slated for a Mandarin Oriental hotel, through its subsidiary company, SparrowHawk Ltd. for $10 million in 2015. Now it has agreed to lease a 10-acre slice of the site for a new resort.

Plans submitted to the Central Planning Authority show an expansive cottage colony clustered around a restaurant, spa, bar, pool and reception area. Developer NCB has been hired to build the resort and is involved in the project.

The identity of the company behind the plan has not yet been revealed.

A Dart spokeswoman confirmed, “Dart is leasing a portion of its property at Barefoot Beach to [a] third party tenant, consisting in part of the NCB Group, for a planned maximum of 10 years. The tenant will be responsible for the construction and management of the planned development.”

Dart said in a statement that it had been approached by the third party tenant to lease the site for the construction of 89 low-rise environmentally friendly cottages.

It said, “The boutique resort will enable low-impact activation of the beach site without significant impact on the natural environment. The proposed development aligns with the National Tourism Plan’s strategy to attract more visitors to the eastern districts, will benefit the cleanliness and safety of the area, and provide new employment opportunities.”

A spokesman for NCB said the developer and its partner would comment on the project once it had been through the planning approval process.

The Barefoot Beach property was the site of a previous plan for a 114-room luxury resort and spa. Mandarin Oriental announced in 2005 that it would manage the exclusive resort, also featuring 37 condominiums, but the plans were abandoned in the wake of the global financial crisis.