Sunset FC U-16 girls win Miami tournament

Sunset FC took a team of 16 Under-16 girls to Miami to play in the Miami Cup and Showcase late last month.

The team’s first game was held Saturday, April 27, in the heat of the day at 12:30pm against Miami Shores Soccer Club. Sunset started strongly but after an unfortunate own goal found themselves 1-0 down at half-time. The second half was all Sunset and, after an early goal from Molly Kehoe, it looked like they would surely win the game. Unfortunately, the second goal proved elusive, giving them a draw.

Their second game, against SK Sunblazers, looked an easier match and the girls quickly established a two-goal lead. However, after a few decisions not going their way, the Cayman squad struggled to keep their momentum and let Sunblazers back into the game. The second half was much of the same, and with two games in one day making for tired legs, Cayman managed to hang on 4-3, with goals coming from Molly Kehoe (2), Chloe Bentick-Lalli and Tracey Campbell.

At the end of the first day of play, three teams were still able to finish top and reach the final. For Sunset to advance, they needed to win by the same score or higher than Miami Shores.

The team started the second day much better and played some great football. Tonka United could not compete and the Sunset outfit outplayed Tonka in every area of the pitch, running out easy winners at 3-0, with goals coming from Riley Doyle, Chloe Bentick-Lalli and Ashlyn Evans.

This result meant Sunset, playing in their first international tournament, had qualified for the final, facing last year’s winners Okeeheelee Heat.

As in the earlier match of the day, the Cayman team really turned it on, playing some of their best football of the weekend. They grabbed two early goals, which enabled them to control the final and see out the rest of the match for a comfortable 3-0 victory. Goal scorers were Jenna Edwards, Molly Kehoe and Kalie Ebanks.

Shay Windsor was nominated as MVP of the tournament and Artemis Deslandes-Hydes did excellent work excellent captaining of the side throughout the tournament.