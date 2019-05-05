Workers install 75-foot, glass-bottom pool

A 75-foot-long glass-bottom swimming pool was swinging in the air high above South Church Street in George Town Saturday morning.

Construction workers at the FIN development used two cranes to move the pool from a trailer on the ground into position on the third floor of the site, where it will extend out from the building on the sea side.

Nadege Parent, FIN’s sales and marketing manager, was on hand to watch the 12,000-pound, cantilever pool being manoeuvred into place.

“It’s a very special pool, one of the first in the Cayman Islands …. It has a glass bottom. When people are in the gym on the second floor, they can see people swimming above,” she said.

The pool, which will jut out 7 to 8 feet from the building, “will overlook the water, George Town and Seven Mile Beach”, Parent said.

“What is special about the space is the walls and ceiling will be covered in blue glass that will be backlit so at night we will be able to see from the road and the sea the pool glowing,” she said.

She said that 90% of the development, which has 36 oceanside residences, had already been sold. FIN is scheduled to be completed early next year.