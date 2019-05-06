CIFA: Youth leagues return with playoffs and FA Cup games

Football action returned Saturday in the 2019 Cayman Islands Football Association youth leagues with FA Cup quarter-final games in the Girls Under-11 league and playoffs in the Boys Under-11 league.

Girls U-11 quarter-finals

Newly crowned league champions Sunset FC Fusion booked their place in the semi-finals with a convincing 3-0 victory over a very competitive Scholars ISC outfit. A hat-trick from league top scorer Olivia Thorpe sealed the win for Sunset.

In the second quarter-final, Sunset FC Stingrays defeated Sunset FC Blue Iguanas 5-1 thanks to a hat-trick from Emily Woolf and a goal each from Maddison Leadbetter and Victoria Seguin.

Both Sunset teams move on to the semi-finals and will face each other Saturday, May 11, for a place in the final. The other semi-final will see Academy SC play George Town SC.

In the only Girls Under-13 league game, Academy SC Mermaids got past Roma Fusion SC 2-0 with goals from Lea Santos-Smith and Kenza Ngiruwonsanga.

Boys U-11 league playoffs

345 FC I defeated their club-mates 345 FC II 5-0 with two goals from Harry Narborough and a goal each from Jagger Alban, Jamie Price and Christo Durrant.

In the second semi-final in what proved to be the match of the day, Sunset FC Warriors scored a thrilling 1-0 victory over Academy SC Wanderers to seal their place in the final.

With serial goal scorer Jaxon Cover leading the charge for the Warriors, Academy SCs backline, anchored by Liam Whiteside, were in for a very busy morning. Uncharacteristically for young Cover, his usual dominance and confidence on the ball were not there for much of the game, partly because the Warriors’ midfield attempts to shut him down whenever he got the ball.

Academy SC Wanderers did their best to contain the Warriors’ potent offence, but a lapse in concentration in the 44th minute allowed Jaxon to slide past a handful of defenders before slamming the ball into the corner of the Wanderers’ net, sealing the win for Sunset and a place in the playoff final against 345 FC I on May 11.

In the Boys Under-11 league consolation playoff, Latinos FC secured a spot in the final against Cayman Brac FC as they defeated Sunset FC Makos 3-0, thanks to two second half goals from Jahrez McKenzie and a lone strike from Mark Ebanks.

A full schedule of CIFA youth league games continue Saturday with the Girls Under-11 FA Cup semi-finals, Boys-Under 11 league playoff final, third-place and consolation final, and Boys Under-13 and Boys Under-15 league action.