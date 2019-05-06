Police seek three attempted robbery suspects

Police are seeking assistance in locating three men who were captured on CCTV footage attempting to burgle a residence on Sea View Road in East End.

A homeowner provided the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service with footage from Saturday morning, April 6, depicting the men, two of whom had their faces exposed, attempting to break into the residence before fleeing, according to RCIPS. One man had a large, visible tattoo on his upper left arm.

Police responded to the scene around 6:30am on that Saturday.

RCIPS released screen shots of the men in a public appeal to identify them. For video of the suspects, visit the RCIPS website.

Anyone with information can contact the Bodden Town Police Station at 947-2220 or email DC Wanda Nixon at [email protected]

Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via the Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or online.