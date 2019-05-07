DEH launches garbage packaging campaign

The Department of Environmental Health has launched a public education campaign to encourage members of the public to properly package and handle household waste.

The DEH is running a three-month radio campaign with the core message of ‘Keep your Neighbourhood Clean,’ which will includes public service announcements on Radio Cayman, Z99 FM and Irie 98.9.

“We can only achieve a smooth garbage collection process through public education,” DEH Acting Director Richard Simms said in a press release. “This will equip residents with the necessary tools to ensure that they practice proper waste packaging and handling techniques.”

The DEH will also issue informational flyers and a video, along with social media postings, to promote an awareness of these issues.

More information about proper garbage handling can be found on the DEH website, www.deh.gov.ky.