Expo will highlight public safety jobs

The largest-ever Public Safety Recruitment Fair and Expo to be held in Cayman is planned for Thursday, May 16.

Eight participating agencies will provide information on public safety careers at the event, which will be in the University College of the Cayman Islands’ Sir Vassel Johnson Hall. Students can attend the event from 10am to 3pm and it will be open to the public from 4-7pm.

Agencies on hand include the Cayman Islands Coast Guard, Cayman Islands Customs and Border Control, Cayman Islands Fire Service, the Department of Public Safety Communications, the Health Services Authority, Her Majesty’s Prison Service, the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service, and Workforce Opportunities and Residency Cayman.

Those attending will be able to speak one-on-one with representatives and learn more about the variety of public safety career opportunities each agency has to offer. WORC leaders will also be available to meet with employers and job-seekers that would like to register with the department’s new online platform.

During the event, staff members will also deliver brief presentations and perform live demonstrations that showcase their specialist skills.

Workshops for job-seekers will also be available, focussing on resume writing and interview skills, as well as social media in the workplace and how a person’s online presence can impact their employment opportunities.

The expo is free and open the public. The first 1,000 attendees will receive an event tote bag.

For updates, visit www.bit.ly/PublicSafetyRecruitmentFair2019.