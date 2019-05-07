George Town man arrested on suspicion of attempted rape

A 38-year-old George Town man reportedly broke into a residence Monday morning and attempted to rape a woman, according to the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service.

The attack occurred shortly after 6am near Grackle Road. Police say the man was known to the victim.

When the woman attempted to flee, the man grabbed and restrained her, and attempt to sexually assault her, police report.

The man has since turned himself in to police and was arrested on suspicion of attempted rape, criminal trespass, burglary and threats to kill.

“The matter is currently under investigation and all necessary safeguarding measures have been put in place for the victim,” RCIPS said in a press release.