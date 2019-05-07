Organisers of the Cayman Islands Classic Basketball Tournament announced on Tuesday the eight US college teams that will compete in the third annual tournament in November.

The teams taking part in the Nov. 25-27 tournament at the John Gray Gymnasium are Loyola-Chicago, Nebraska, New Mexico State, Old Dominion and University of South Florida – five teams which advanced to 2019 post-season play – along with Colorado State, George Mason and Washington State.

New Mexico State and Old Dominion advanced to the 2019 NCAA Tournament, while Loyola of Chicago and Nebraska played in the National Invitation Tournament (NIT) and South Florida captured the 2019 College Basketball Invitational championship.

“We’re thrilled that our Tournament Director Maury Hanks has put together another competitive tournament, featuring several teams that college basketball fans will be hearing about during the upcoming season,” said Victor ‘Voot’ O’Garro, president of Caymax, which organises the tournament.

“The Cayman Islands Classic is gaining a strong reputation. Coaches who have played here in the last two tournaments continue to talk about the warm Cayman Islands hospitality and how well organised the event is. We plan to build on that momentum.”

Some of the participating coaches said in a press release that their teams are eager to play in the tournament.

“We are very excited about participating in the Cayman Islands Classic,” said Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg. “I have spoken with multiple coaches who played in the tournament in recent years and all have said it is a first-class event held in a beautiful location. We believe this will be a tremendous experience for our team and our fans.”

“The Cayman Islands Classic is without a doubt one of the nation’s premier holiday tournaments,” said Old Dominion head coach Jeff Jones. “Maury Hanks has put together an extremely competitive field and we are thrilled to be a part of it. Visiting the Cayman Islands and enjoying the world class beaches and hotels will be a great treat for our team and fans.”

“We are thrilled to be a part of the Cayman Islands Classic,” added South Florida head coach Brian Gregory. “It has quickly grown into a premiere early season event. We are excited to be a part of such a high-quality field.”

For more on this story, see Thursday’s Cayman Compass.