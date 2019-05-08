Miller resigns as leader of PAC

About a week after resigning from his role as the official Opposition leader, MLA Ezzard Miller has also resigned from the chairmanship of the Public Accounts Committee.

Miller’s resignation happened during a closed-door sitting of the PAC on Tuesday. His resignation will be effective the next sitting of the Legislative Assembly, which is scheduled to take place in early June. Then, legislators will presumably hold a ballot to appoint a new PAC leader.

Miller said he was stepping down as PAC chair because the Cayman Islands follows the tradition of having the opposition leader also head up the PAC.

“I am grateful to the members of the PAC and the staff of the Legislative Assembly for their support and assistance during my chairmanship,” Mr. Miller said in a statement, adding: “It has been an honour to serve the people of the Cayman Islands in this capacity and in that of the leader of the Opposition for the past two years.”

Miller said that his number one goal as leader of the opposition and chairman of the Public Accounts Committee was to strengthen respect, effectiveness and efficiency of both democratic institutions.

“I am confident that I have moved both institutions substantially towards this goal,” he said.