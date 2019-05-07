Three-day CharityDrive begins

Supporters of the Cayman National Cultural Foundation were out in force Tuesday morning for the first day of the Island Heritage CharityDrive, which raises funds for three separate charities over three days. The insurance company donates $1 each time someone drives through the Island Heritage roundabout on the Esterley Tibbetts Highway or supports the initiative on social media. The Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation and the Alex Panton Foundation will be the featured charities on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively. – Photo: Taneos Ramsay