Breaking: Police car involved in collision

Eight people, including four children and two police officers, were taken to hospital following a collision between a police car and a private vehicle by the junction of Northward Road and Shamrock Road Thursday morning.

The eastbound lane of Shamrock Road was closed following the collision. Police were directing traffic going towards Bodden Town onto Will T Drive.

The collision, which happened just after 9:30am, involved a Honda Civic and a police Ford Explorer SUV.

Police said two police vehicles had been assisting Her Majesty’s Prison Northward with the escort of a prisoner in a prison van, when the collision occurred. The Honda was travelling towards George Town and the police SUV was at the rear of the convoy coming from the prison.

Two adults were in the passenger car with four children, while two police officers were travelling in the SUV.

EMS, including a paediatrician, attended the scene and all eight people were transported to hospital. Police said the injuries sustained were believed to be minor.

The prisoner was returned safety to Northward, according to police.

Police were still at the scene at 11:15am. The eastbound lane was expected to be blocked until around noon.