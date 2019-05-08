Teen arrested on suspicion of burglary

Police arrested a 16-year-old suspect from West Bay Wednesday on suspicion of aggravated burglary following a break-in at a home by two armed males in March.

Officers from the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service discovered a quantity of suspected cocaine in his possession, and he was also arrested on suspicion of possession and consumption of cocaine.

The break-in occurred on 6 March in the Birch Tree Hill area of West Bay. Two burglars, one armed with an object that appeared to be a handgun and the other holding a long metal object, entered a residence and demanded money from the occupant.

After a brief struggle between the victim and one of the perpetrators, the two suspects fled the location.

The police reported at the time that the victim did not sustain any serious injuries.