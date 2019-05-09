The Cayman Islands Tourism Association has extended the nomination deadline for the 16th Annual Stingray Tourism Awards to Friday, 24 May.

CITA said in a statement that the decision to extend the deadline was made in order to give member businesses the opportunity to fully participate.

The organisers said that as “tourism has been booming, so have the demands on the industry in coordinating activities, and ensuring smooth, safe and quality operations. With members reaching out to request an extension, the Association decided to do just that.”

Tiffany Dixon-Ebanks of CITA said the awards ceremony is “just a ‘feel good’ kinda time where everyone gets dressed up and comes together to celebrate the magic of our industry.”

The awards ceremony will be held at the Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman on 23 July.

This event recognises employees in the tourism industry.

Nominations can be made online at www.cita.ky/stingrayawards.