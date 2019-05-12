Peter Elmer Ebanks, 22, appeared in Summary Court on Friday charged with a residential daytime burglary committed the day before.

Ebanks was accused of entering a Walkers Road apartment on 7 May and stealing $100 in cash and two cups of soup. Senior Crown counsel Nicole Petit said officers were called to the apartment complex, where residents said they had left the property around 11am. They said they returned around 2pm to discover their apartment had been broken into.

The Crown’s case was strong, Petit said, and included fingerprints.

Defense attorney Oliver Grimwood called the burglary opportunistic. It did not involve ransacking or any high-value goods, he pointed out. He asked for bail, calling Ebanks “a young man of almost good character with only a minor traffic matter”.

Magistrate Angelyn Hernandez ordered the defendant to be tested for drugs. When the results came back positive for both ganja and cocaine, she remanded him in custody.

She set the next mention for Thursday, 16 May.