A loaded handgun was found by police in the oven of a kitchen stove last week, Magistrate Angelyn Hernandez heard on Friday.

The gun was a 9mm Smith & Wesson semi-automatic pistol, with 15 rounds of ammunition it.

Senior Crown counsel Nicole Petit said the firearms were found in the George Town apartment of Kemar Anthony Boothe, 40, on Wednesday, 8 May.

She explained that police went to Boothe’s workplace that day to speak to him about an unrelated matter. As a result, they executed a search warrant at his home and found the firearm. Petit showed the court photographs of the stove and the gun on a rack inside.

She noted how accessible it would have been to anyone in the premises.

Petit said Boothe was questioned and he told officers he had found the gun some time ago. He said he did not deliver it to police because he was afraid of not being believed.

Petit objected to bail, noting that in the Grand Court, even in cases of finding a firearm, without any indication of any intention, the sentence has been custodial.

Attorney Oliver Grimwood pointed out that the Firearms Law specifically allows for exceptional circumstances and Boothe could well have a reason the court would accept. He said the defendant had not fired the gun and did not know if it would even meet the definition of a lethal-barrelled weapon.

He described Boothe as a man who has been on island 13 years, and more than nine years with the same employer. His job was still open to him and he would abide by a curfew that fit his work hours. Boothe was in a long-term relationship here and, although he was from Jamaica, he no longer had a home there. His life was here in Cayman, the attorney said.

Petit assured the court that the gun had been test fired and it was lethal-barrelled.

The magistrate sent the charges to the Grand Court at the Crown’s request and remanded Boothe in custody until Friday, 17 May.