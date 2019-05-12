A charge of burglary has been laid against Meshach Vernal Ebanks, 26, in connection with a break-in at the Cayman Islands Further Education Centre on Walkers Road.

Ebanks is accused of entering CIFEC as a trespasser and stealing tools and computers on or about 18 April 2019. The charge does not specify the value of the items stolen.

Ebanks appeared in Summary Court on Friday before Magistrate Angelyn Hernandez. Attorney John Furniss told the court that Ebanks said he did not go into the property at all.

The attorney advised that he was not making a bail application at this time. He noted that the investigating officer was checking on the possibility of DNA evidence.

The matter was set for mention again on Monday, 13 May.