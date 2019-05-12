More than half a million dollars are up for grabs starting Tuesday when more than 35 boats head to sea for the first three-day Cayman Billfish Rundown competition. Organisers say it is one of the largest prize pools for fishing ever offered in Cayman.

Backed by Randy Merren of Hurley’s Media, the event is expected to become an annual affair.

Fishing takes place Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, with weigh-ins each day from 4-6pm at the Crescent in Camana Bay.

The biggest single prize is $250,000 for catching a local record blue marlin.

Rocky Rapke, spokeswoman for the event, said those competing are encouraged to catch and release the marlin unless they believe they may have a fish that will break the record. She expects an average of seven sportspeople per boat.

There are prizes for other non-billfish such as tuna, wahoo and dolphin fish.

The public is invited to attend the weigh-ins each day. Food and drink stalls will be set up. There will also be sponsor giveaways and prizes.

