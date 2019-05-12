From teacher and student to police academy classmates

When Joseph Anglin first met Craig Robinson, he knew him simply as ‘sir’. In those days, Robinson was a teacher at John Gray High School and Anglin was a “live-wire” 13-year-old student.

Now the pair have graduated together as two of the newest recruits in the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service.

Robinson, 41, and Anglin, 18, are the oldest and youngest graduates among the 23 trainee officers.

For Anglin, joining the police was the realisation of a dream he has held since those days in the back of the class at John Gray.

“I always knew from the time I was 11 that I wanted to join the police service,” he said.

Three weeks after his 18th birthday. he applied to join the recruit class.

When he turned up for the physical entrance exam, he found his old teacher doing shuttle runs alongside him.

“I was very happy when I saw him there,” Anglin said.

“He was a really good teacher. I used to give him some trouble, but he was a good teacher.”

Robinson, who made the switch to the police service after nearly a decade as a computer skills teacher at John Gray, found himself alongside four of his former students in the recruit class.

He remembers teaching Anglin for a year when he was 13.

“He was a live wire, talkative but full of character,” he said.

It was a different dynamic for both men being classmates and learning together during the 16-week course.

“I consider him as an equal,” Robinson said.

“From what I have seen, he has proved himself in every respect. I think he is going to make an excellent officer.”

For Anglin, it was no surprise that his former teacher was the class clown among the group.

“He has the perfect character. He lightens the mood all the time. He is always joking and making everyone at ease,” Anglin said.

“Being a teacher and then going into the police service is very different, but I think he is going to make a great officer.”

Robinson will go on the beat in Bodden Town while Anglin has been assigned to his hometown of West Bay.

Anglin said, “I can’t wait to get started. I really wanted to go to West Bay. I know the area well. I know the people and I am quite sure they are going to respond well to a young Caymanian out on the beat.”

Robinson said the course had been challenging but the group had supported and helped each other through it.

“Everyone’s brought something to the group and everyone is proud of where they have come from and where they are going to.”