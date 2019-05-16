Community collaboration is thriving at a local art studio in George Town.

Art Nest creator, Christina Pineda, envisioned a creative community space with active participation from members of the creative industries when she created the studio in late 2016. “We moved into a huge space after outgrowing our [initial] space in the first year of business,” Pineda says. “[We knew] that we would need strategic partners to help share that space to create a vibrant community that proves that creative co-working works wells in such a small jurisdiction.”

It started when Spark! School of Performing Arts relocated to Art Nest Creative Studio in summer 2018. Spark! and Art Nest went on to co-create a six-week integrated arts summer camp, where students enjoyed music, dance, drama, art, crafts and field trips.

Spark! provides private instruction as well as group classes in dance, drama, and music.

A few months later, owner of vegetarian meal delivery service Saucha Conscious Living, Chef Britta Bush, decided to launch her first brick-and-mortar café within Art Nest’s expansive space, adding to idea of the studio as a one-stop destination.

“After five years of operating as a delivery, catering, private chef and events service, it was time to be able to answer the question, ‘But where are you located?’,” says Bush. “It is so satisfying to be able to give an answer, rather than an explanation of what we do, and be sharing a space with talented community creatives.

“In the short six months since we have been there, the changes are significant, and we are thrilled to be hosting exciting and unique events in the future.”

In addition to breakfast and lunch specials, the Conscious Café also hosts a popular brunch every Sunday featuring some of Britta’s signature items like Vietnamese pho and sourdough cinnamon rolls.

The recent relocation of local artist Avril Ward’s Awardart Gallery to Art Nest Creative Studio completes the vision of a hub for creative culinary, performing and fine arts.

“I had learnt from previous experience that it’s not a good idea to only have my personal work [displayed] for a gallery to work commercially,” says Ward. “For variety’s sake and [to keep] up with demand, I chose to showcase the work of other artists I respect and enjoy as well, providing the same service for them that I was seeking for myself.”

The public is welcome to drop by the Creative Cayman Collective in the newly renovated Art Nest on Maclendon Drive in opening hours. Art Nest also offers monthly art and craft classes at varying prices for all ages.

Visit www.artnestcayman.com or the company’s Facebook page for more information, or call 949-0107.