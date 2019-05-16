Abijah Uhuru Ramoon pleaded guilty to a number of offences on Thursday including separate instances of selling lottery tickets and taking part in a public lottery. Ramoon, who has a separate matter awaiting sentencing in Summary Court, pleaded guilty Thursday to cases that date back to May 2018.

On 10 May of last year, Ramoon allegedly purchased lottery tickets and had them in his possession when he was apprehended by police. Ramoon pleaded guilty to taking part in a public lottery and to possession of the tickets on Thursday, and he also pleaded guilty to possession of criminal property.

Magistrate Philippa McFarlane indicated that the criminal property referred to $178 of cash Ramoon had on him at the time of his arrest. Ramoon admitted that some of the money was related to the lottery tickets, but said the rest of the money in his possession was personal property.

Ramoon also pleaded guilty to consumption of ganja before his police interview on 24 July 2018.

Ramoon also pleaded guilty to possession of ganja, consumption of ganja and selling of lottery tickets in relation to incidents on 25 May 2018. Ramoon pleaded not guilty to possession of ganja with intent to supply and possession of criminal property. In this case, $13 was found on his person.

The crown will review the not guilty pleas before Ramoon’s sentencing. Magistrate McFarlane ordered a social inquiry report to be conducted, and probation officers present in court advised the magistrate that Ramoon had not complied with previous attempts to conduct the report.

“Stop with excuses,” Magistrate McFarlane said to the defendant after underlining the importance of the report. “Meet with probation. Have some respect for their time.”