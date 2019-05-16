The next couple of months of Culture at the Cinema steer away from Shakespeare to turn towards modern dramas.

On this Saturday, ‘All About Eve’, recorded live at the Noël Coward Theatre in London, will be screened at Camana Bay Cinema for one night only. Fans of film may remember the 1950 movie starring Bette Davis and Anne Baxter, which won multiple Oscars and a record 14 nominations at the time.

In the stage production, Gillian Anderson (‘X-Files’, ‘NT Live: A Streetcar Named Desire’) plays the role of Margo Channing, a highly regarded but aging Broadway star. Lily James (‘Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again’, ‘Baby Driver’) is Eve Harrington, an ambitious young fan who insinuates herself into Channing’s life.

Plot

‘All About Eve’ tells the story of Channing, a legend and true star of the theatre. The spotlight is hers, always has been. But now, there’s Eve. Her biggest fan. Young, beautiful Eve. The golden girl, the girl next door. But you know all about Eve…don’t you…?

Lifting the curtain on a world of jealousy and ambition, this new production, from one of the world’s most innovative theatre directors, Ivo van Hove (‘Network’, ‘NT Live: A View from the Bridge’), asks why our fascination with celebrity, youth and identity never seems to get old.

The script was based on a short story – ‘The Wisdom of Eve’ – written by Mary Orr and printed in the May 1946 issue of Cosmopolitan magazine. The story was subsequently adapted for the big screen by Joseph L. Makiewicz who also directed the film.

An immersive experience

Culture at the Cinema gives ticket holders the unique experience of watching world-class stage productions in the cinema. As the shows are recorded live, you almost feel as though you are sitting in the theatre, hearing the reactions of the audience. You’ll have the best seat in the house, as the cameras are positioned in such a way that you can see the show from every possible angle.

Relax in the comfort of the theatre’s chairs with a glass of bubbly in your hand. There is a licensed bar on premises for the screening.

Reviews

“This is event theatre done with tremendous panache.” – Daily Mail

“An acting masterclass from Gillian Anderson.” – Financial Times

“Lily James is excellent.” – Time Out

Tickets are $40 per person and include a glass of sparkling wine. Only 18 and older will be admitted. Doors open at 7pm and show starts at 8pm.

For more information on upcoming shows, visit www.bigscreen.ky. Coming 15 June is Arthur Miller’s ‘All My Sons’ starring Sally Field.