Caribbean top cops meeting in Cayman this week

Police commissioners from around the Caribbean are in Cayman this week to discuss regional law enforcement issues.

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service released an agenda of the public events that will be held at the Marriott, starting with remarks to be made by the RCIPS commissioner Derek Byrne, Premier Alden McLaughlin, and Governor Martyn Roper on Tuesday morning.

Wednesday features an exhibitors’ fair, with presentations by private companies that discuss innovations in technology to assist law enforcement.

Wednesday night will see the main awards ceremony, where awards will be presented for Top Caribbean Crime Fighter, Top Caribbean Career Move, and Top Caribbean Community Police Officer. The RCIPS has finalists in the first two categories.

The week will wrap up with a press conference with Byrne and Association of Caribbean Commissioners of Police President Ian Queeley.