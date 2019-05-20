CayMas draws lively crowd for parade

CayMas 2019 1 of 18

Hundreds of people hit the streets on Saturday for round two of the territory’s carnival celebrations.

The CayMas street parade started in George Town around 1pm, and the feather-clad crowd spent the next four hours dancing, wining, and grinding their way to Seven Mile Public Beach.

For CayMas participant Anna Moral, the best thing about the event can be summed up in one word: ‘feathers’!

Moral donned a blue carnival outfit that she said “matches the colour of the Caribbean sea”.

First-time CayMas-goer Christian Shannon agreed that the visual element was the best part of the parade.

“Everyone looks great in feathers,” he said.

For Cayman resident Fernando Garcez do Carmo, the parade was less about the aesthetics and more about the atmosphere.

“I like that everything is allowed at carnival, so I can express my feelings freely,” he said. “I’m exploring my inner boundaries.”

Everyone this reporter spoke to at the event agreed that Batabano – held earlier this month – had more of a local Caymanian touch, while CayMas had more expats involved, and was more of a party than a cultural event.

“I liked Batabano because it’s more authentic,” said Garcez do Carmo, a Brazilian national.

People may not have to compare the two events next year, as plans are in the works to consolidate Batabano and CayMas into one.

“They never should have split up in the first place,” remarked Moral.

At the end of the parade, the ‘Swanky AfterMas’ party kicked off on Public Beach, with entertainment and music played by Skinny Fabulous, Kes and other DJs.

Many of the parade participants headed to near Calico Jack’s instead to cool off and take a dip in the water.