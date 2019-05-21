Action continues in the Boys Under 11 FA Cup

The first round of the 2019 Cayman Islands Football Association Boys Under 11 FA Cup took place Saturday at the Annex Field in George Town.

In first round games played during the week, Academy SC Saints advanced to the quarter-finals following their 2-1 penalty shoot-out victory over 345 FC III, and Academy SC Wanderers defeated East End United FC 3-1.

With both teams unable to find a winner in regulation time, Saints’ Patrick Roberts and Auberon Drackett scored two of their team’s five penalties to secure the 2-1 win. 345’s Evan Barry was the only scorer among his team’s five penalties.

In the second first-round game, Academy SC Wanderers secured a 3-1 victory as Ijah Jennings, Oliver Cooke and Liam Whiteside all found the back of the net. Aiden Wedderburn scored for East End United FC.

On Saturday morning, a very young Sunset FC Makos outfit surprised the more experienced George Town SC I team 2-1, as Louis Shakespeare scored the all-important winner in the final minute of regulation time to lift the Makos into the quarter-finals.

The Makos had taken the lead through Finley Hirst’s 15th minute opener but George Town levelled the score in the 24th minute as Jayce Hurlston found the back of the net following a defensive mix-up in the Sunset rear guard.

Chances to break the 1-1 deadlock were at a premium, but neither team could capitalise. With penalties looming, Sunset’s Shakespeare ended the contest scoring a last minute winner, much to the delight of his teammates and coaches.

2019 Boys Under 11 league champions 345 FC I continued their dominance as they secured their spot in the quarter-finals, defeating Scholars ISC 5-0 (respect rule enforced). Colby Jakubiak and Jamie Price scored two apiece, and Christo Durrant added a fifth to secure the win.

Not to be outdone, the 2019 Boys Under 11 league runners-up Sunset FC Warriors matched 345’s score as they beat George Town SC II 5-0 (respect rule enforced). Jaxon Cover scored four of his team’s five goals and Jaydon Ashdown added the fifth.

Cayman Brac FC were unable to travel to Grand Cayman to play their scheduled first round game, so Latinos FC advance to the quarter-finals.

The quarter-finals, scheduled for Saturday, 25 May, will see Sunset FC Warriors vs. 345 FC II (9:30am); Academy SC Saints vs. Latinos FC (10:30am) and 345 FC I vs. Academy SC Wanderers (10:30am). Sunset FC Makos receive a bye, taking them directly to the semi-finals.

In a Girls Under 13 league game played Friday, Academy SC Dolphins defeated Academy SC Mermaids 5-0 thanks to goals from Taegan Williams (2), Gabby Rouse and Eva Bothwell.

In the only other youth game played on Saturday, Sunset FC defeated Bodden Town FC 2-1 in the Boys Under 13 league.

CIFA youth league action continues Saturday with the Girls Under 11 FA Cup final, Boys Under 11 FA Cup quarter-finals, Boys Under 13 league games and Boys Under 15 FA Cup semi-finals.