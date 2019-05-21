Divetech’s annual dive event ‘Innerspace’ is typically held on Grand Cayman, but organisers wanted to go somewhere unique for the event’s 15th year.

That unique spot happened to be some 330 feet beneath the sea off the shores of Little Cayman.

According to Divetech owner Joanna Mikutowicz, the areas explored by Innerspace attendees over the weekend have likely never been seen by humans before.

The environment in the Little Cayman waters is different from that found off Grand Cayman, she said.

“One of the things that stood out to me is the massive sponges lining the walls,” she said.

The grouper there are also more curious, swimming right up to the divers, said Mikutowicz.

The coolest thing Mikutowicz said she saw was at about 170 feet deep along Bloody Bay Wall, where the wall is covered in sand that looks as if it’s cascading down like a waterfall.

Divetech prepared for this event for more than a year, shipping special equipment needed for deep diving to Little Cayman. All that equipment has to come back to Grand Cayman for future events, but Mikutowicz said the effort was worth it to see the previously unexplored territory.

Innerspace 2019 is taking place 18-25 May.