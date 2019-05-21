Hundreds turn out for Braccanal

It was a jump-up good time for those attending Cayman Braccanal last Saturday.

The festivities, which included parties and a colourful parade with hundreds of revellers, were organised by volunteers who make up the Braccanal Committee.

The weekend party began Thursday at La Esperanza. A ‘Wet Fete,’ also at La Esperanza, kicked off the festivities on Friday, where hundreds of people danced the night away to soca music from several DJs.

Committee member Lolita Bodden said Braccanal is held every Discovery Day weekend. This year’s parade took the traditional route from Spot Bay to Creek.

“We had hundreds of people that came over,” Bodden said. “The purpose of Braccanal is to bring economic gain and tourism awareness to Cayman Brac.”

At the end of Braccanal, any funds generated are put back into the community. “We give to the seniors home [and] youth programs … we don’t do it for money, and all the work is done by volunteers of the Braccanal committee”, she said.