First named storm of hurricane season forms

Subtropical storm Andrea, the first named storm of the Atlantic season, is maintaining a northward heading over the western Atlantic, but meteorologists say it is expected to weaken late Tuesday and dissipate on Wednesday.

It’s the fifth consecutive year in which at least one storm has formed before the nominal start of hurricane season on 1 June.

The first named storm of the season also appeared near Discovery Day weekend in 2018, but a little closer to Cayman.

Subtropical Storm Alberto formed near the Yucatan Peninsula around 25 May. That storm caused cloudiness and showers over the northwest Caribbean.

The National Hurricane Center on Tuesday said Andrea was about 295 miles west southwest of Bermuda with maximum sustained winds of about 40 mph. The Center says the storm is moving northward at 6 mph.

It is likely to turn northeastward later Tuesday. The centre of Andrea is expected to remain southwest and south of Bermuda in the next day or two.

Although there are no coastal watches or warnings in effect, the Miami-based Hurricane Center says people in Bermuda should monitor the storm’s progress for the next few days.

With files from the Associated Press.