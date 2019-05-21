Prominent Caymanian businessman Jim Wood passes

Prominent Caymanian businessman Jim Wood passed away on Sunday at 3:45am, at the age of 89.

Wood was born in Bodden Town on 13 April 1930. From 1951 to 1961, he worked as a merchant seaman.

Shortly after his return, he started Wood’s Furniture.

His son Robert said Wood did not initially plan on getting into the furniture business, but on one trip home, he brought living room furniture with him and sold it to a shipmate. That is how the furniture business was born, said Robert.

Wood also helped his family run the territory’s first skating rink, as well as a bar in Bodden Town called The Club. Another Wood bar that was known as Ace Club would later have its name changed to the Zodiac Club, and now the establishment is called The Globe.

Additionally, Wood was an active member of the Cayman Islands Seafarers Association.

The businessman was a part of a large family – he had 11 siblings – and went on to marry three times and have 10 children, 22 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren.

His children shared glowing memories of their father, recounting the frequent trips to pick mangoes, go crabbing, visit Miami, and do other fun activities in Cayman.

“He’d always take us to old drive-in theatre, put us in back of station wagon with our blankets and pillows and stuff,” said one of this daughters, Catherine.

And when Wood took his children on drives through the hillier parts of North Side, he’d zoom over the hills to make it seem like a rollercoaster ride, said his daughter, Jane.

All of the children were allowed to have their own animals – except a cat. Only Wood was allowed to have a cat.

One of Wood’s sons, Jerry, said his fondest memory is the trip he took with Wood to Cuba. There, Wood was blessed at an old Catholic church, Jerry said.