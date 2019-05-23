Memorabilia created to mark the 60th anniversary of Cayman’s coat of arms will be on sale until the end of June.

Celebrate Cayman, which was established by government to organise the anniversary celebrations, is offering an array of items to mark the event.

Beginning Tuesday, 28 May, and continuing through the month of June, on every Tuesday and Thursday from 11am to 2pm, the items will be on sale in the lobby of the Cayman Islands Government Administration Building on Elgin Avenue.

On sale from between $10 and $35 will be umbrellas, neckties, bandanas, scarves, jigsaw puzzles, plates, mugs, plates and car flags.

All the items feature the 60th anniversary logo and the coat of arms.