A man pleaded guilty on Thursday to possession of cocaine and dangerous driving for an April incident in which he drove a Toyota Camry into North Sound.

Camilo Osvaldo Naranjo pleaded guilty to possession of 0.2 ounces of cocaine and dangerous driving in that incident. He pleaded not guilty to a charge of possession of cocaine with intent to supply.

The court heard on his prior court date that Naranjo was pursued by officers on 3 April after he was seen driving erratically, and he hit a police vehicle before speeding off towards the Barcadere Marina dock. Naranjo drove into the sea and allegedly bit into a package, causing white powder to fall into the water.

The police apprehended Naranjo and seized $1,800 in cash from him on that occasion. Naranjo, who is represented by defence counsel Clyde Allen, elected to have his dangerous driving case heard in Summary Court on Thursday shortly before pleading guilty to that charge.

He will be back in court for a case management hearing on 13 June, and his trial date for possession of cocaine with intent to sell was set for 8 and 10 July.

Naranjo also has a separate trial date of 12 Aug. for a case of assault causing actual bodily harm.