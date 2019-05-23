Three people pleaded guilty to selling lottery tickets Thursday stemming from an incident in October.

Devon Everton Chambers, Patrick Anthony Comrie and Tieshia Davis, all represented by defence counsel Crister Brady, pleaded guilty to selling lottery tickets in George Town on 13 Oct. 2018.

Magistrate Grace Donalds asked Chambers if he wanted to plead to possession of criminal property relating to monetary amounts of CI$5,249.70 and US$20, but Brady said some of the money seized from his client that day had nothing to do with any illegal transaction.

“We’re not saying all that money was criminal property at all,” said Brady.

The trio of defendants will return to court on 4 June. Comrie and Davis also face charges of possession of criminal property.