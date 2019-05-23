Cayman track athletes head to Florida

Members of the Mustang track club departed Cayman Thursday to take part in this weekend’s BAYTAF Track and Field Championships.

The 28th annual championships event begins on Friday, 24 May, at the University of South Florida in Tampa.

Michael Smikle, the 2019 CARIFTA Games Boys Under-20 800-metre finalist, is taking part, along with other top Cayman athletes, including 2018’s 4x100m Under-17 Boys relay silver medallist Derrick Francis; Under-17 Girls 4x100m relay bronze medallist Dannika Lyn; 2018 CUT Under-15 Girls 100/200m bronze medallist Aaliyannah Anderson; Under-13 Boys 400m bronze medallist Kassidy Forrester; Under-15 Girls long jump bronze medallist Renadra Powell; and Under-13 Girls long jump silver medallist Aimee Mckenzie.

Other athletes travelling with the team are top quarter-miler Jermaine Brooks, top 400m hurdler Jeavhon Jackson, national long jump record holder Anissa Owen, and Jaden Reid, winner of the CARIFTA Trials Under-17 Boys 100m.

Head Coach Tyrone Yen said he believes the team will do well compared to last year, where they competed in adverse weather condition which affected a lot of the athletes’ performances.

The team will return to Cayman on Monday.