Over the long weekend, the Cayman Hockey Club welcomed members of the St. Andrew and Munro hockey clubs from Kingston, Jamaica, and a ladies team from Danby, Yorkshire, England, for two exciting mornings of field hockey.

Camana Bay International School field provided the tournament venue with the opening game featuring the two Cayman teams, the Stingrays and the Turtles, in a closely fought game. Ed Gough gave the Stingrays an early lead but the second half saw Joseph Kibue score an equaliser for the Turtles.

With a quick turnaround, the Turtles were next taking on the Jamaica Crocodiles in another close game, with Kibue scoring a goal in each half for the Turtles, and though Edward Wilson pulled a goal for the Crocodiles, the Turtles held out for a 2-1 victory.

The Jamaican Ladies then took on their counterparts from Yorkshire and another tight game ensued in which Izzy Hogarth give Danby a first half lead. Despite some strong attacking, the Yorkshire ladies were able to hold on for a 1-0 victory.

The final match on Saturday saw the Cayman Stingrays facing the Jamaican Crocodiles. Two first half goals from David Lloyd and Ed Gough gave Cayman a comfortable lead which the Crocodiles never looked likely to trouble.

Sunday morning saw several new players drafted in to appear for Cayman – the previous evening’s CayMas having taking its toll.

First up were the Cayman Ladies taking on the Jamaican Ladies. In an edgy game, Jamaica took a first half lead through Michelle Thompson and, despite enjoying ample possession, Cayman were unable to break down the Jamaican defence and so a well-earned victory was recorded for Jamaica.

The Jamaican Men’s team were Cayman Men’s next opponents and Cayman got off to a great start with an early goal from Charlie Jackson, this goal being the difference between the two sides at the half-time break. The second half saw Cayman mount a wave of attacks and they were well-rewarded when Charlie Jackson and Ed Gough both added to their goal tally.

Andy Cousins put the icing on the cake with a fourth goal just before the end of the game.

Jamaica Ladies took on the Yorkshire Ladies for the penultimate match, which produced a another evenly matched game. Izzy Hogarth again gave the British team a first half lead and Danby were able to hold out for a 1-0 victory.

The final game, the tournament highlight, was for the Alex Horner Trophy, named in memory of a young Cayman hockey member who passed away in 2010.

Jamaica, the defending champions, were subjected to long periods of defensive play in the first half but counterattacked to great effect, with Edward Wilson firing the opening goal. Crucially, after several near misses, Cayman equalised when Patricia Hildred scored.

The second half was slightly more open but Cayman’s game was not flowing and the team were twice caught by the Jamaican side when stand-in Joseph Kibue sent home a deflected shot from a short corner. Edward Wilson gave his team a 3-1 lead.

In the closing minutes, Cayman got their game together with the evergreen Mark Williams scoring a second goal for Cayman. Sadly for Cayman, this was virtually the last shot of the match and Jamaica deservedly earned their first Alex Horner Trophy victory on Cayman soil.