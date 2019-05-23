Teams of firefighters spent more than four hours Wednesday tackling a brush fire on land off Pedro Castle Road in Lower Valley.

The Fire Service asked motorists to avoid the area and advised nearby residents to stay indoors with their windows shut, as heavy smoke emitted from the fire.

Firefighters were alerted to the blaze shortly before 2:30pm and sent crews from Central and Frank Sound fire stations. Additional off-duty personnel were also called in to assist.

By late Wednesday afternoon, fire officers were working in multiple areas at the scene to ensure the flames did not spread to nearby residences. According to Fire Service officials, no houses were in danger at that time.

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service was also in attendance, and deployed its infrared drone to help pinpoint the areas burning, so the Fire Service could focus on any hot spots.

The fire was extinguished around 6pm Wednesday. Firefighters remained at the scene after the fire was put out to conduct perimeter checks and ensure there was no re-ignition or further threats. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is unknown, according to officials.