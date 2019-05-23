Economic Forum to provide update on key policies

The Cayman Islands Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the Ministry of Finance & Economic Development will host the 2019 Chamber of Commerce Economic Forum at the Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa on Friday, 31 May.

Finance Minister Roy McTaggart will update delegates on government’s finances and the key economic policies his ministry is considering.

“As the main goal of the Chamber of Commerce is to help further business development across our islands, it is important to us to be able to analyse the impact of policies and assess how much they have helped or hindered the local business community, in order to provide recommendation on how to further develop and improve such policies,” said Chris Kirkconnell, president of the Chamber of Commerce.

“The policies that will be discussed at the forum are important for all local business-owners to know and understand, as these policies directly impact decisions that they will need to make to ensure that their business is successful,” he said. “We are thrilled to present this opportunity for our members to further educate themselves on these policies.”

In addition, the Economic Forum will give delegates the opportunity to participate in interactive panel discussions following each presentation, covering topics such as planning for the impact of economic substance legislation; growing a sustainable tourism product;

preparing Cayman’s workforce and the new WORC plan; and balancing population, infrastructure and economic growth.

Kirkconnell said, “As always, it is important to us to give our members a platform to have their queries answered and to receive clarification on important topics. The forum serves as a great opportunity for this.”

The Economic Forum is sponsored by Dart, Cayman First, the Department of Tourism and Coldwell Banker.

The forum will run from 12:30-6:30pm, on Friday, 31 May. Tickets are $50, including lunch and cocktail reception, and are available at www.caymanchamber.ky.