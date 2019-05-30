Chamber of Commerce Economic Forum moved to 19 June

The second annual Cayman Islands Chamber of Commerce Economic Forum, originally slated for 31 May, has been rescheduled for Wednesday, 19 June.

The forum, hosted in partnership with the Ministry of Finance & Economic Development, will take place at the Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa, and features a line-up of industry leaders and government officials presenting on key issues impacting the current and future state of the economy.

Each presentation will be followed by panel discussions on topics such as planning for the impact of economic substance legislation; growing a sustainable tourism product; preparing Cayman’s workforce and the new WORC plan; and balancing population, infrastructure and economic growth.

Finance Minister Roy McTaggart is going to update delegates on government’s finances and key economic policies that are under consideration. The event was postponed from its original date after Minister McTaggart’s mother Carlene passed away on 23 May.

The forum begins with a buffet lunch at noon and will conclude with a networking reception at 5:30pm.

The conference is sponsored by Dart, Cayman First, the Department of Tourism, Coldwell Banker and CUC.

All tickets purchased for the original date will remain valid, the Chamber of Commerce said. Anyone requiring a refund should contact the chamber at 949-8090.

Those wishing to attend the event should register online at www.caymanchamber.ky.